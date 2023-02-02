ADVERTISEMENT

Auto driver attempts self immolation over inaction by police

February 02, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - CHENNAI

He charged that the police did not take action against those who assaulted him in Kancheepuram

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police of Kancheepuram district after an autorickshaw driver along with his family attempted to self-immolate complaining police inaction.

According to him, the police were not arresting the accused persons involved in assaulting him on Tuesday. However after senior police officials pacified the auto driver, Vasudevan, of taking action against the accused, the complainant and his family left the place. 

Police said Vasudevan, a resident of Salavakkam, was an auto driver. He was returning home in his auto when three persons of the same locality assaulted him over a previous enmity on January 13. Though a police complaint was filed in the Salavakkam Police, no action was taken by the police against the accused who were roaming freely in the locality. Aggrieved by police inaction, Vasudevan attempted self immolation, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US