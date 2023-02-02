Auto driver attempts self immolation over inaction by police

February 02, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Tension prevailed in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police of Kancheepuram district after an autorickshaw driver along with his family attempted to self-immolate complaining police inaction.

According to him, the police were not arresting the accused persons involved in assaulting him on Tuesday. However after senior police officials pacified the auto driver, Vasudevan, of taking action against the accused, the complainant and his family left the place.

Police said Vasudevan, a resident of Salavakkam, was an auto driver. He was returning home in his auto when three persons of the same locality assaulted him over a previous enmity on January 13. Though a police complaint was filed in the Salavakkam Police, no action was taken by the police against the accused who were roaming freely in the locality. Aggrieved by police inaction, Vasudevan attempted self immolation, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.