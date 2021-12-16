Auto driver arrested under POCSO Act

The Flower Bazaar All Women Police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old auto driver of Pallikaranai for sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as G. Musagali Mullah, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. The police said a girl missing complaint was filed in Seven Wells Station on December 11.

The police team rescued the girl from him and found that the girl was molested. He was arrested under the POCSO Act.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.