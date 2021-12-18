Auto driver arrested for robbing woman after serving her spiked tea

CHENNAI

18 December 2021

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing a passenger’s jewellery and other valuables in Madhavaram police station limits.

He allegedly committed the crime after serving her tea spiked with sedatives.

The police said Vimala of Pazhaniyappa Nagar, a retired employee of a private firm, wanted to visit her friends in T. Nagar on December 6. She hailed the autorickshaw from Perambur.

After meeting her friends and shopping for sometime, she returned home in the same autorickshaw.

The driver learnt that she needed to get her car serviced.

On the pretext of repairing her car, he entered her house and gave her tea spiked with sedatives.

Later, he allegedly stole five-and-a-half sovereigns of gold jewellery that she was wearing, ₹60,000 cash and also a mobile phone from the house.

CCTV footage

After analysing CCTV footage and other evidence, police arrested the auto driver, S. Dhamodharan, 58, of Raja Annamalaipuram.

The accused has two assault cases pending against him.

The gold chain, a mobile phone and the autorickshaw were seized from him.