Auto driver arrested for abusing and pushing a traffic police official by TVK Nagar police

A 27-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police for abusing and assaulting a traffic police official on Monday. The video of the autorickshaw driver, in an inebriated condition, arguing and abusing the traffic police official on duty, went viral.

A senior official of the City police said Mamallan, a Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Sembium station, was engaged in regulating traffic in the Agaramthen traffic junction when an autorickshaw hit a two-wheeler and tried to flee. In the accident, two persons sustained minor injuries. However, the alert traffic official caught hold of the autorickshaw driver Amarnath, a resident of S.S.V. Koil Street, who began abusing the police official and also pushed him.

Based on the complaint filed by the 58-year-old police officer, the TVK Nagar police filed a case and arrested the autorickshaw driver.

