GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auto driver arrested for abusing and pushing a traffic police official by TVK Nagar police

Published - October 01, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police for abusing and assaulting a traffic police official on Monday. The video of the autorickshaw driver, in an inebriated condition, arguing and abusing the traffic police official on duty, went viral. 

A senior official of the City police said Mamallan, a Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Sembium station, was engaged in regulating traffic in the Agaramthen traffic junction when an autorickshaw hit a two-wheeler and tried to flee. In the accident, two persons sustained minor injuries. However, the alert traffic official caught hold of the autorickshaw driver Amarnath, a resident of S.S.V. Koil Street, who began abusing the police official and also pushed him. 

Based on the complaint filed by the 58-year-old police officer, the TVK Nagar police filed a case and arrested the autorickshaw driver. 

Published - October 01, 2024 12:47 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.