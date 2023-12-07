Authorities yet to drain waterlogged locations in North Chennai, say residents

December 07, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Thursday, four days after Cyclone Michaung brought intense rain in the city and neighbouring districts, residents of Decaster Road in Pulianthope took to the streets as they received little to no help from authorities in draining the stagnant water. The road and many of its adjoining lanes were inundated, with residents highlighting the health risks posed by poor sanitation and lack of access to safe drinking water.

Decaster Road is only a case in point. Waterlogged roads, including arterial stretches of Pulianthope High Road, Dr. Ambedkar College Road in Pulianthope, Perambur High Road and Strahans Road, overflowing garbage and fallen trees, were common sights in many parts of north Chennai on Thursday.

Sagayam M., a resident of Decaster Road, said no official or elected representative had come to their rescue in the last four days. “Water inundated many houses. We had no access to safe drinking water. I got a can of water for ₹100 after waiting till afternoon. Looks like the authorities left the water to drain on its own in Pulianthope. No motor was in place to pump it out,” she said.

Jagadish, another resident, added he, along with a few youngsters, cleared some of the choked drains to see if the water would drain. “Only today did a few officials visit our area. Power is yet to be restored to many parts,” he said.

Many stretches, including Mannarsamy Koil Street, Narayanasamy Street, Nachiar Ammal Street, in Pulianthope and Pattalam remained waterlogged. “Only volunteers helped by distributing food for us,” a resident said.

Mullai Nagar was one of the worst hit areas in north Chennai. Vivekanandan, a resident, said: “We received no help from authorities or elected representatives. When the government can deploy boats in places such as Velachery to rescue persons, why were we left out? Water has started to recede very slowly but still the main road is inundated,” he said.

Vyasarpadi subway (Basin Bridge) remained underwater. Many parts of M.K.B. Nagar were waterlogged. Residents said the Captain Cotton Canal swelled, flooding nearby localities, including Krishnamoorthy Nagar and North Avenue Road. As many arterial stretches were flooded, many residents relied on Vyasarpadi flyover-Basin Bridge, resulting in traffic snarls.

