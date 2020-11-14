AUTA demands withdrawal of G.O.

Teachers of Anna University have demanded the withdrawal of a government order (G.O.), issued for the setting up of a commission to inquire the alleged corruption charges against Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa.

The Anna University Teachers’ Association (AUTA) expressed shock at the government’s move and said the university had remained “an oasis of a non-corrupt environment” under his leadership.

The Vice-Chancellor has initiated several anti-corruption measures and he stands tall as a role model, being a non-corrupt public personality, said a statement signed by C. Chandramohan, secretary, AUTA, and I. Arul Aram, its president.

“The executive committee of AUTA feels that constituing such a commission of inquiry against a bold, impeccable and non-corrupt character is ironical. Giving negative publicity by way of appointing an inquiry commission against the present Anna University Vice-Chancellor discredits the reputation of the renowned institution, and is not in the interest of higher education,” the statement said.

The association said: “We have full faith and trust in our Vice-Chancellor, and we firmly believe that the complaints against him are baseless. We demand that the G.O. be withdrawn to avoid irreparable damage to the world-class institution and the staff and students of Anna University be allowed to work and study in peace.”