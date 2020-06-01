AUT objects to appointment of Pachaiyappa’s College principal

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 23:57 IST

Teachers’ union alleges interference by trust chairman

The Association of University Teachers has objected to the appointment of Principal to Pachaiyappa's College alleging that norms had been violated.

The association has cited the Supreme Court order regarding the job profile of the interim administrator of Pachaiyappa's Trust Board and the college's circular from November last year on appointment. The trust, through a circular, had announced in November that aspirants with the required qualification for the post of Principal may apply for vacancies in all the five aided colleges under its ambit.

The last date for applications was November 18.

Although the trust’s circular maintained that the appointment would be made by following the University Grants Commission norms, the association said a new principal was appointed without following any norms.

The AUT alleged that the chairman of the trust board P. Shanmugam had gone beyond his brief and interfered in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions.

On May 29, C. Kandasamy Naidu College principal had been appointed as Principal of Pachaiyappa's College in violation of the norms.