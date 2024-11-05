Australian University partners with Apollo Hospitals to boost digital health research

Monash University’s Faculty of Information Technology (IT) has formed a strategic partnership with Apollo Hospitals to advance digital health research and solutions across both India and Australia.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently, focusing on the sharing of data and technology to drive innovation in healthcare.

As per a press release, the collaboration will allow Monash IT to access de-identified health data from Apollo’s vast pool of over 200 million patients, enabling cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance disease diagnosis and treatment, particularly for conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

In addition to data sharing, Monash IT will provide educational sessions to Apollo’s healthcare professionals, while students will have the opportunity to engage with real-world projects at Apollo Hospitals, applying their knowledge in practical healthcare settings.

Chris Bain, digital health lead at Monash IT, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasising the potential to implement innovative digital health projects in Australia and test Apollo’s clinical AI work locally.

Sujoy Kar, director, medical services, Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata, highlighted the collaboration’s potential to bring clinical AI research into real-world healthcare applications, marking a significant step forward in the global fight against major health challenges, the release said.

