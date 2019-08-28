Australian trade team hands over spectacles to schoolchildren

The students of Chennai Higher Secondary School in Maduvankarai on Tuesday were provided with free eye glasses.

The free eye glasses were distributed by the India Vision Institute (IVI) project.

Australia's Blacktown City Mayor Stephen Bali, who is on a trade delegation visit to the city, appreciated the IVI project for helping underprivileged children with vision problems to see better for continuing their education.

Mr. Bali said more than 120 students were provided with free spectacles.

Councillors Maninder Singh and Susai Benjamin along with former MP of New South Wales Parliament Nathan Rees also participated in the function.

The IVI which receives grants from Australia through the Direct Aid Program has helped in screening more than 50,000 students all over the country by organising 550 vision screening programmes in and around Chennai and also in other States.