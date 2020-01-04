Australian students come to Chennai for training in AI

Fifteen students from Deakin University, Australia, have travelled all the way to Chennai for a short-term internship program on Artifial Intelligence (AI) in cyber-security, offered by K7 Academy, a division of K7 Computing. Deakin University, a public university in Australia has partnered with VIT, Chennai for a global exchange programme on AI in cyber-security.

Artificial Intelligence in cyber-security is an emerging technology that supports the detecting of threats and other potentially malicious activities. AI can rapidly analyse swathes of situations and behaviours to spot threat needles that correspond to malicious activity.

“Cyber-security is an emerging technology that opens up varied avenues for jobs in IT/ITES industries. We have been offering internship programs on cyber-security across various colleges in the country,” said K. Purushothaman, CEO of K7 Computing.

During the internship, the students got to learn about vulnerability assessment, network monitoring, malware detection and application of AI in traffic monitoring.