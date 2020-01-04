Chennai

Australian students come to Chennai for training in AI

K. Purushothaman, CEO of K7 Computing giving away certificates to students from Deakin University

K. Purushothaman, CEO of K7 Computing giving away certificates to students from Deakin University   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The students are from Deakin University, which had partnered with VIT, Chennai for a global exchange programme

Fifteen students from Deakin University, Australia, have travelled all the way to Chennai for a short-term internship program on Artifial Intelligence (AI) in cyber-security, offered by K7 Academy, a division of K7 Computing. Deakin University, a public university in Australia has partnered with VIT, Chennai for a global exchange programme on AI in cyber-security.

Artificial Intelligence in cyber-security is an emerging technology that supports the detecting of threats and other potentially malicious activities. AI can rapidly analyse swathes of situations and behaviours to spot threat needles that correspond to malicious activity.

“Cyber-security is an emerging technology that opens up varied avenues for jobs in IT/ITES industries. We have been offering internship programs on cyber-security across various colleges in the country,” said K. Purushothaman, CEO of K7 Computing.

During the internship, the students got to learn about vulnerability assessment, network monitoring, malware detection and application of AI in traffic monitoring.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
India-Australia
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 2:59:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/australian-students-come-to-chennai-for-training-in-ai/article30477981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY