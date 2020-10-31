Australian High Commissioner to India calls on Prince of Arcot

Courtesy call: Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell and Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal on Friday.

CHENNAI

31 October 2020 01:06 IST

The diplomat visited him on the occassion of Milad-un-Nabi

Barry O’Farrell, the Australian High Commissioner to India, called on the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal on Friday during his visit to the city.

He extended greetings to the Prince of Arcot on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. Mr. O’Farrell learnt about the history of the Nawabs of the Carnatic/Arcot, who were sovereign rulers of this part of the country during the 17th and early 18th centuries.

The Prince said the cordial relationship between the countries must continue to grow in many aspects in the coming years. He also offered a shawl and memento to Mr. O’Farrell.

Mr. O’Farrell was accompanied by Susan Grace, the Consul General of Australia; Jack Taylor, Second Secretary, High Commission, New Delhi; and Andrew Collister, Second Secretary, Consulate General, Chennai.

Judith Ravin, the Consul General of the United States of America in southern India, Chennai, and Begum Sayeeda Abdul Ali were among those present on the occasion.