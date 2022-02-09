Chennai

Australian consulate car goes up in flames

Narrow escape: Firefighters dousing the flames in an Australian Consulate car near Potheri on Tuesday. The driver had a miraculous escape.   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

A car belonging to the Australian Consulate in Chennai suddenly caught fire on Tuesday. The driver, who saw the spark from the bonnet, managed to exit the vehicle in time. There were no passengers on board.

The police said driver Thirugnanam was proceeding towards Singaperumalkoil, Chengalpattu district, on an official purpose. At around 1.45 p.m., when he was near Potheri, he noticed the spark from the bonnet. The car burst into flames quickly and later the Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and put out the fire.

A case has been registered in Guduvanchery police station following a complaint from the staff of the Australian Consulate.


