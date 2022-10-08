Australia-based firm launches respiratory devices in the country

Australian Cricketer Brett Lee and Apollo Hospitals managing director Suneeta Reddy launching the AirPhysio respiratory devices in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Australia-based AirPhysio launched its respiratory devices in the city on Saturday.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee launched the AirPhysio and Better Breathing product range at an event held here. Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, was present on the occasion.

AirPhysio (Airway Physiotherapy for Naturally Better Breathing) has partnered with Medsmart and Apollo Group to roll out the respiratory devices in the country. Paul O’Brien, global chief executive officer of AirPhysio and Better Breathing Group, said from two countries in January 2020, AirPhysio had now expanded to over 106 countries.

According to a press release, the devices are Australian made and owned and started development in September 2015 after identifying a gap in the market and need for medication-free devices to help people improve their lung hygiene and capacity. The device uses a process similar to the cough mechanism to help to open up and expand the lungs for conditions such as atelectasis and help clean the lungs of mucus and pollutants for patients with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis.

Mr. Lee spoke about the experience of his mother, who had breathing difficulties, in using the AirPhysio device and his experience in using the Better Breathing Sport device.

Ms. Suneeta Reddy said 65 million people around the world suffered from COPD. David Eggleston, Deputy Consul General, Consulate of Australia, Chennai, said the signing of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement in April 2022 was a significant step forward.

“The relationship we see here today between AirPhysio, Apollo Hospitals and Medsmart demonstrates the future links that we hope to see in critical areas such as healthcare,” he said. G. Narotham Reddy, managing director of Medsmart, was present.