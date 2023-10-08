Australia will be a partner country in Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet 2024, says diplomat

October 08, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

An Australian Parliamentary delegation, led by its Speaker Milton Dick and newly appointed Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, visited the city with a focus on advancing partnerships with Tamil Nadu.

A press release quoted Mr. Green as saying he was pleased to announce that Australia will be a partner country for Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet in January 2024. “Entry into force of our free trade agreement, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), and the growing Indian diaspora in Australia means that there has never been more economic potential between us. We see lots of scope to do more with Tamil Nadu in the fields of education and research, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and health,” he said.

He also announced that the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai will participate in the IIT-Madras-led Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster in Tamil Nadu (HVIC-TN) discussions as a practical initiative of engagement with the Australia India Centre for Energy.

“Australia is well placed to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and export. We have an excellent partner in India as we work towards elevating our cooperation to a full renewable energy partnership, including through the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce,” Mr. Green said.

The High Commissioner and Parliamentary Delegation attended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday to cheer on their nation’s team.

