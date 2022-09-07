Auroville Foundation announces essay, short film competition

September 16 is the last date to submit essays in digital form

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 07, 2022 19:12 IST

To commemorate 75th anniversary of Independence and the 150 th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the Auroville Foundation is conducting an essay and short film competition for school students studying in Classes VI and XII and college students, both nationally and internationally. 

Through the competition, the foundation aims to generate awareness on Sri Aurobindo’s contributions to India and spiritual reawakening. Three winners will be picked from each section and they will receive cash prizes and certificates.

The first prize for college and school students is ₹1 lakh and ₹75,000 respectively. The essays should not extend beyond 10 pages and must be in pdf format. The short films are expected to be between 5 and 7 minutes and in mp4 or mpeg format.  

The essays/short films must be submitted on or before 6 p.m. (IST) September 16 in digital form. Short films must be uploaded to https://www.aurobindo150shortfilm.com/. Essays must be submitted through email corresponding to language and level as follows essay.schools.tamil@auroville.org.in; essay.college.tamil@auroville.org.in; essay.schools.english@auroville.org.in and essay.college.english@auroville.org.in 

