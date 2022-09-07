Auroville Foundation announces essay, short film competition

ADVERTISEMENT

To commemorate 75th anniversary of Independence and the 150 th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the Auroville Foundation is conducting an essay and short film competition for school students studying in Classes VI and XII and college students, both nationally and internationally.

Through the competition, the foundation aims to generate awareness on Sri Aurobindo’s contributions to India and spiritual reawakening. Three winners will be picked from each section and they will receive cash prizes and certificates.

The first prize for college and school students is ₹1 lakh and ₹75,000 respectively. The essays should not extend beyond 10 pages and must be in pdf format. The short films are expected to be between 5 and 7 minutes and in mp4 or mpeg format.

