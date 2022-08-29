Rain caught people by surprise in Mogappair West in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

ADVERTISEMENT

August may end on a rainy note in most parts of the State.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the State is likely to get fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms this week. Nearly 22 districts, including those in the Western Ghats, have chances of isolated heavy rain on Tuesday.

While still a month is left for the southwest monsoon to officially end, Tamil Nadu has received an overall 37.4 cm of rainfall, which is excess by 83% for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department said the wet weather would continue over the State till the weekend. A trough from south Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu coast is expected to trigger rain covering up to 75% of the weather stations in the State.

Officials said light to moderate rain is likely to occur over many places in the State, Puducherry and Karaikal. While those in the northern parts of the State and the Western Ghats districts have a chance of isolated rain till Wednesday morning, some southern districts and delta districts too were expected to get heavy rain in one or two places till Friday.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Rasipuram in Namakkal district received the day’s heaviest rainfall of 20 cm. Several places such as Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Tiruttani, Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Velappanchavadi near Chennai recorded light to moderate rain till 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said Chennai would get thunderstorms in some areas till Wednesday. Rain may occur in the suburbs too. The day temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius below the normal of nearly 34.9 degrees Celsius in both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam on Monday.

Unlike northeast monsoon, sky mostly gets clear during southwest monsoon days after the patch of convective cells moved or dissipated over the city, officials said. On the performance of southwest monsoon so far, S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said various weather factors, including strong westerlies current, troughs and upper air circulation, led to such consistent wet spells. However, rain in September would determine the amount of monsoon’s surplus rainfall.

Only a few places such as Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Karaikal have recorded a deficit in rainfall so far and this too could be bridged, he said. Last year, the southwest monsoon ended with 17% more rainfall than the average of 34 cm over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.