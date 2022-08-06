Chennai

Auditions for The Little Theatre’s pantomime

The Little Theatre is conducting auditions for its 26th Christmas Pantomime “Dracula” on August 13 and 14 in Chennai from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  Interested persons, who are singers, dancers or actors can register at https://forms.gle/SqDCmDDZpkU5Lnqc7 .

Registrations are open for the annual creative workshops for children between the ages of 5 and 15. Children who wish to be a part of the pantomime can register for the workshops at   https://forms.gle/6hoacLujJP5HFpPd8

The workshop starts in September and ends in December after the Christmas Pantomime shows, and the children get to be part of the cast of the pantomime and perform eight public shows.

