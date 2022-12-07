Audit report raises questions of irregular appointments of doctors at Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College

December 07, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Chennai

An audit report of the Principal Accountant General found irregular appointments/promotions of doctors in Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College (GYNMC). However the principal of the college stoutly rejected the findings and claimed that all appointments were done following the rules and regulations of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University

At present, the college is functioning with one principal, 14 professors, 11 readers, 22 lecturers and 27 assistant medical officers/ lecturers grade-II as faculties for courses. The report said an internal audit of the Department of Health and Family Welfare conducted at GYNMC in July 2021 noticed that ineligible increments and other allowances were sanctioned to 10 yoga and naturopathy doctors working in the college, including the principal of the college, resulting in excess pay and allowance to them.

The issue was taken up by audit last September to examine the discrepancies and the service records of the doctors concerned. It was found the Department did not frame the recruitment rules even after 22 years of establishment of the college. Irregularities in the appointment of doctors without requisite qualification and adhoc promotions even before completion of probationary period resulting in an excess payment of ₹2.30 crore were observed.

In his reply, the principal of the college Manavalan said that yoga and naturopathy medical colleges are not controlled by the University Grants Commission . He said he had followed the norms and guidelines issued by the Union government as well as by the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University without any violation of appointments and promotion of doctors. As such, the appointment/promotion of the above doctors in Government Yoga & Naturopathy Medical College is valid and not irregular. Therefore, the question of recovery of excess payment of pay and allowances do not arise, the reply stated.