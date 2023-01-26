HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Audi India told to refund over ₹60 lakh for defect in braking system

In 2014, the complainant’s car suffered a brake failure, endangering the passengers’ lives

January 26, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed Audi India to refund over ₹60 lakh to Saravana Stores Tex towards the purchase of a car after holding that the vehicle had a manufacturing defect in its braking system.

The complainant, R. Sabapathy, purchased an Audi car in 2009 in the name of his firm Saravana Stores through their authorised dealers. In 2014, when the complainant was travelling with his family members, the car suffered a brake failure near Kallakurichi, endangering their lives. However, there was no response from the dealers or the manufacturers to the complainant’s request for a replacement. Hence, he filed the complaint seeking damages and a replacement.

The complainant’s advocate, Sanjay Pinto, argued that when the core safety feature of the braking system itself was questionable, instead of acceding the complainant’s just plea for a replacement, the parties endeavoured to save their images at any cost.

After hearing both sides, the SCDRC, headed by Justice R. Subbiah, said it would be just and proper to direct Audi India to refund ₹60,08,000, which was paid by the complainant to purchase the car. The commission also ordered the payment of ₹25,000 as litigation expenses.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.