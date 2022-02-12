Atulya Misra is Chief Resident Commissioner of T.N. House in Delhi

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday posted senior IAS officer Atulya Misra as the Chief Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in Delhi. Mr. Misra replaces Jagmohan Singh Raju, who opted for voluntary retirement to take the political plunge in his home State of Punjab.
