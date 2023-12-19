Attempts to shape Chennai’s resilient future

December 19, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

He was 52 years old when he wanted to switch over to quieter lanes from the glitz and buzz of the advertising and communications industry. . But life had a different choice for Krishna Mohan, Chief Resilience Officer, Chennai Resilience Centre, a non-governmental organisation.

When he left the corporate world 14 years ago to become a farmer along with his brother, he realised that people in villages near Palani Hills did not have access to primary healthcare. He helped in starting a primary healthcare centre with corporate support, which operated for a decade until COVID-19.

An ardent oarsman, he rowed on the Adyar River thrice a week and nurtured his passion for clean waterways and beaches. “I was involved in many campaigns to clean the river and Chennai’s beaches. My passion for social and environmental causes led me to join Global Resilient Cities Network (formerly known as 100 Resilient Cities - pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation) through a fellow oarsman in 2017.”

“The organisation is dedicated to helping cities in becoming more resilient to the physical, social and economic challenges,” he said. The Chennai Resilience Center is institutionalised within Care Earth Trust.

He played a pivotal role in developing resilient strategy for Chennai, which was a multi-stakeholder-driven process that included government agencies like Greater Chennai Corporation, Okapi Research Advisory and NGOs.

“Most people in my role were either from an urban planning background or had experience working closely with the government,” said Mr. Mohan whose background helped address one of the challenges — lack of communication between government and other stakeholder groups.

Flagship projects

Three flagship projects are being implemented with the State government, academia and corporates. They are: Rooftop Urban Farming, Water as Leverage funded by Netherlands Government and Urban Ocean, an initiative to end plastic pollution.

“We found in a study that temperature levels drop by up to seven degrees Celsius in houses with terrace gardens. We aim to reduce urban heat island effect and create self-reliant communities by improving food security,” he said.

CRC has created 125 gardens, including eight model farms, and skilled 532 people. “We are helping residents set up rooftop edible gardens through Grow Your Own Edible Garden (campaign or initiative?) and create livelihood opportunities for women SHGs. I was delighted when children loved the taste of the greens grown at the ICDS Day Care Centres,” he said.

He considers another significant project that would bring change in the city: water balance initiative in Little Flower Convent which demonstrates the efficacy of nature-based solutions to clean 27,000 litres of sewage generated daily.

“I have lived all my life in this city, which I love. I have seen it grow. I have seen it deteriorate. As we move into the future, I have a vision for Chennai that would embrace diverse conditions, needs and build resilience in our city. When you plan for one, you plan for the other. When you make room for the river, you recharge the groundwater. When you resettle the poor, you integrate them with the more affluent. When citizens talk of their rights, remind them of their responsibilities,” said Mr.Mohan.