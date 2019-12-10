Attempt to loot pawn shop at gun point

The Chengalpattu police have launched a manhunt to nab three unidentified persons who allegedly attempted to loot a pawn shop in Nellikuppam village near Thiruporur on Sunday night.

Police said Vimal Chand Jain, 45, a resident of Guduvanchery, runs a pawn shop in Nellikuppam village, on the road which connects Thiruporur and Guduvanchery for the last 20 years. Villagers from surrounding areas pledged their jewellery with him.

At 8.30 p.m on Sunday, while he was sitting in his shop, three masked persons came on bikes. They barged into the shop, brandished a gun, and asked Mr. Jain to part with the valuables. The alert shopkeeper pressed the alarm. On hearing the alarm, others rushed to his rescue. The suspects ran away after brandishing the weapon at the public who had gathered at that time.

Chengalpattu District SP D.Kannan and Mamallapuram ASP Sundarvathanam visited the spot and held enquiries. Similar attempts of burglary had been made twice at the same shop earlier, said the police.