Attack on mother and daughter in Gummidipoondi 

August 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police are on the look out for unknown assailants who allegedly attacked a mother and daughter at their residence in Durapallam village in Gummidipoondi and escaped with gold and silver items in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victims Durga, 34, and her mother Shantha, 62, were alone with two children in their house when the incident happened. At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a few unknown assailants entered the house and looted seven sovereigns of gold from the cupboard and also a few silver items. The police said that the gang entered the room in which the family was sleeping in and pulled the chain worn by Durga. When she raised an alarm, the robbers attacked her with beer bottles and stones. They escaped with the gold chain as well, said the police.

Police said that the men had applied oil throughout the body which made it difficult for Durga to nab them.

