Chennai

Attack on Kamal Hasaan’s car alleged

Makkal Needhi Maiam general secretary (party structure - North and East) A.G. Mourya on Sunday night said on Twitter that a person had attempted to break actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan’s car window in Kancheepuram.

Mr. Haasan was in Kancheepuram to address a public meeting on Sunday evening. “A person who attempted to break the car window of our party president has been handed over to the police. We will not back down because of those who are attempting to create a barrier to our path of honesty,” Mr. Mourya said.

Related Articles
