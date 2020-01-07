Attack on JNU students brings protesters back to Valluvar Kottam

Civil rights activists, senior advocates, trade unionists and students on Monday came together and staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

At Valluvar Kottam, people from all walks of life gathered to express their solidarity with JNU students. They raised slogans against fascism and demanded the arrest of the masked goons who attacked students in their hostels. They urged the Centre to withdraw the controversial citizenship law.

Senior advocate Sudha Ramalingam said, “Earlier students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were attacked and now JNU students. They may attack students of any other university in future. Academics and students will have to be protected.”

“We are worried about the fact that students in universities have been consistently attacked.

At JNU, the police stood as mute spectators. The students have the right to stage protests. Their rights should be protected,” said A.J. Jawad, an advocate.

Former MLA and advocate Bader Sayeed, former vice-chancellor Vasanthi Devi and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader Thamimun Ansari were among prominent people who participated in the protest.

Students of IIT Madras too marched inside the campus, raising slogans against ABVP, and carried placards with messages saying ‘Save JNU’ and ‘Stop turning campuses into war zones’.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi met students who were protesting on the Madras University campus and expressed solidarity.

In Madurai, a group of students affiliated to Students Federation of India staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Kamaraj University.