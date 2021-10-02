ATM robbery: Haryana-based gang nabbed

Police team arrests four persons after a dramatic chase near the check-post at Elavur

In a major operation, Tiruvallur district police solved two cases of burglaries at ATMs and nabbed a Haryana-based gang which was moving in a lorry in several States carrying gas-cutters and other implements.

On September 15, a masked gang entered an ATM at Elavur village in Arambakkam police station limits near Gummidipoondi and sprayed a liquid to blur the CCTV camera.

Later, the thieves downed the shutter and broke open the ATM using a gas-cutter.

The police personnel on night duty were swiftly sent to the spot after getting an alert on the mobile number of Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police.

Close call

On seeing the patrol team, the burglars fled the spot in a car with Andhra Pradesh registration number. As the two policemen chased them on a motorcycle, the accused abandoned the car near Mahalinga Nagar and took to their heels.

They escaped under the cover of darkness.

SP R.V. Varun Kumar formed special teams to trace the accused and intensified investigation.

As per preliminary investigation, the car was stolen from Gawali, near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. A special team collected certain clues.

The next night, a gang stole ₹4 lakh from an ATM in Perungalathur in Arakkonam taluk police station limits in Ranipet district. The modus operandi was identical. On the advice of Inspector-General of Police Santhosh Kumar, the joint investigation by special teams from both districts was handled by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Arakkonam, Pugalendhi Ganesh.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the police found a man withdrawing money from both ATMs before the crime was committed and facial features were matched. Police kept a vigil on his mobile phone number after getting the details from the bank and started tracking his mobile phone.

The suspected man came by a lorry with Rajasthan registration to offload dal in SIPCOT, Gummidipoondi, and later was found travelling to Ranipet on the day the crime was committed. The special teams fanned across several places, including Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The continued surveillance yielded results and the police found out that the burglars were returning to the State.

The police chalked out a strategy and intercepted the container lorry at the check-post near Elavur.

The suspects sped away but the police caught them after a chase.

Mr. Varun Kumar told The Hindu, “We were working hard to detect the criminals in the case. After a heroic chase, we caught them. This is a unique case wherein old school policing and modern technology were used to nab the criminals.”

Police apprehended Sajith, Harshad, Emandhan and a juvenile from Nuh district in Haryana.

The gang travelled in the lorry on the pretext of transporting dal from north. It stopped the vehicle on roadsides and stole cars. Travelling by the cars, the accused would loot the ATMs using gas-cutters.

Later, they would return to their native place with the booty.

The police are investigating to find out if the gang was involved in more ATM robberies in the State.