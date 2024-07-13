Atlas of basic liver histology released

Three senior consultants of Gleneagles Health City, Chennai, have collaborated to write a book - Atlas of Basic Liver Histology for Practicing Clinicians and Pathologists.

On Saturday, Yogesh Chawla, hepatologist and former director of PGIMER, Chandigarh and writer Lena Tamilvanan launched the book authored by K.S. Mouleeswaran, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Histopathology and Transplant Immunology, Joy Vargheese, Director of Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology, and Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Director, Liver Transplantation and HPB Surgery. This atlas is intended to be a resource for doctors and pathologists detecting liver illnesses. Dr. Mouleeswaran, the lead author, said the goal was to provide clinicians and pathologists with a reliable tool that aids in the accurate interpretation of liver histology, thereby improving patient care, according to a press release.