Athi Varadar idols capture attention of the devout

Clay and papier mache artisans on Asthagiri Street in Little Kancheepuram are an extremely busy lot these days — they have been working over-time, making clay and papier mache dolls of Sri Athi Varadar in nindra kolam and sayana kolam poses.

“I am making small dolls for those who are living abroad, so that it is easy for them to carry it. We have dolls that are as small as 3 inches in height to those over two feet. I have priced them from ₹150. I can finish only about 10 pieces a day, since after getting the dolls out of the mould, we have to finish the pieces,” said N. Suresh, a senior master craftsman, whose father, a potter, started making clay dolls. His brothers diversified into the light weight papier mache.

On Wednesday, since the position of the idol of Sri Athi Varadar at the Sri Devarajaswamy temple was to be changed to a standing pose, and the street became accessible, people like Ezhil Venkatesan made a beeline to the houses of doll makers. “I hail from Kancheepuram, but now live in Connecticut, USA. I flew down particularly to see Athi Varadar. The dolls will let me remember the occasion. I will present one to my sister too,” said Ms. Venkatesan.

Many are buying dolls to be given as gifts to visitors and friends. T.N. Sankar, another doll maker, said he has been making the dolls for two months now. “A silver store in Chennai is giving away my dolls to important clients,” he said. Doll makers are getting the idols ready for the Navarathri festival.