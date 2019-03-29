At Virugambakkam market, brace yourself for an olfactory attack

Delayed clearance of garbage from the Virugambakkam market on Kaliamman Koil Street leaves the space with more than just accumulated waste. There is a nauseating addition to it — an overhanging smell of putrifying vegetables, fruits and vegetables.

The market comes under the jurisdiction of Zone – 11 (Valasaravakkam) of Greater Chennai Corporation.

“As the market that has many vegetables, flowers and fruits shops, a considerable amount of garbage is generated every day. But the garbage is not being collected on a daily basis, but only two days in a week, which results in foul smell from the overflowing garbage bins,” says V. Sivakumar, a trader in Virugambakkam.

Traders point out that the bins at the market premises are inadequate to handle the amount of garbage generated at the market every day.

Further, the garbage dumped in the bins get scattered across the stretch as stray cattle and dogs feed on the garbage.

Residents say the entire garbage generated on the market premises should be collected at a common spot every day. Besides, additional garbage bins should be provided at the market.

Most of the shops at the market are found near the intersection of Kaliamman Koil Street and Arcot Road.

The market is said to be around since the 1970s, when the locality began to develop into a residential area.

The "market stretch", which is 100 metres long, from the intersection, is now a one-way, allowing only motorists from Kaliamman Koil Street to pass through it and reach Arcot Road. This arrangement has been put in place, as this 100-metre stretch is narrow.

“Steps will be taken to clear the garbage every day and more bins will be provided, if necessary,” says a Corporation official.