At Vani Mahal junction, traffic islands being made smaller to aid traffic flow

February 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Last November, this junction was turned into a roundabout with free-flowing traffic movement between Dr. Nair Road and Thirumalai Pillai Road via GN Chetty Road. The ongoing exercise is aimed at improving the efficiency of this arrangement




Work on reducing the dimensions of a traffic island at Vani Mahal junction under way on February 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

During the pandemic, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) set up an installation — a fibreglass mask — at a traffic island subsumed in the GN Chetty Road junction under the flyover. Self-evidentally, an effort to ratchet up awareness about mask-wearing. The giant mask would likely draw more eyeballs soon, as motorists would have to drive closer to it. This future image is predicated on the assumption the mask would survive an ongoing modification exercise at the junction (also known as Vani Mahal junction).

Before proceeding with the technicalities of this exercise, a recall that a free-flowing traffic arrangement was introduced at the junction just days ahead of last Deepavali. Traffic flow from Thirumalai Pillai Road to Dr. Nair Road and vice versa via GN Chetty Road became uninterrupted. The traffic signals were given the golden handshake and forced into retirement.

The ongoing work is aimed at improving what was initiated last November.

Based on inputs from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, GCC is reducing the dimensions of all the four traffic islands (which include the one flaunting the mask) at the junction, say R4 Pondy Bazaar traffic police sources.

With greater space, the carriageways around the traffic islands should clear traffic quickly and more efficiently, the R4 traffic police sources add.

On February 8, workers were plugging away at the traffic islands on the side of the junction where traffic flow is from Thirumalai Pillai Road and also towards it. A power drill was letting out a piercing whine as it was dismantling the boundary stones. With those falling boundaries, a worker was prising open the tiles with a long digging bar.

