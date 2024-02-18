At Vadanemmeli, a spot you go to for the crocs, stay on for the trees

February 18, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

Along the East Coast Road near Mamallapuram, the iconic Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology at Vadanemmeli is a haven for reptile enthusiasts.

While the Crocodile Bank’s selling point is, of course, the 15 different kinds of crocodile species from across the world, one cannot miss taking respite in the thick patches of green and the constant call of birds inside the serene sanctuary.

Started in 1976 by conservationists Romulus Whitaker and Zai Whitaker, the Crocodile Bank was “a desperate effort to save India’s dwindling crocodilian populations from extinction”. In the 1970s, the marsh or mugger crocodile, the saltwater crocodile, and the gharial were all endangered, with only a few hundred left in the wild. With the Crocodile Bank’s successful breeding programme, there are about 2,000 crocodiles in the zoo, including marsh crocodile, saltwater crocodile, African slender-snouted crocodile, gharial, common caiman, dwarf caiman, American alligator, and Nile crocodile.

Habitats dwindled

While the original plan was to release them in the wild, of late suitable habitats have come down. So, when a particular species is in excess, the Crocodile Bank sends them to other zoological parks. There are also freshwater turtles (including Indian softshell turtle, Brahminy river turtle, Indian star tortoise, and Aldabra giant tortoise), lizards, and snakes.

Under the Recognition of Zoo Rules, at least 30% of the area earmarked for the zoo shall be kept under green belt and natural vegetation. On account of this, the Crocodile Bank’s thicket offers a cool shield to visitors against the harsh Chennai sun. According to Ms. Whitaker, zoos, akin to parks, stand among the remaining sanctuaries of green expanses where individuals can unwind and find solace. She also underscores the positive effect of green spaces on mental health. Referring to an interaction with a family of visitors to the Crocodile Bank, she says some actually do come to the zoo for the greenery.

Some of the trees that make up the lush canopy are neem, mango, Indian laurel tree, Pala indigo, Indian kino, Acacia tree, tamarind trees, Indian siris, Sacred Barna, mahua, calabash tree, false Ashoka, sacred fig, moringa, monkey pod tree, Indian mulberry, clammy cherry, jamun, almond, silky oak, grey nicker, Spanish cherry, portia tree, Arjuna tree, gulmohar, and palm trees. Most of the trees carry name boards for educational purposes. Additionally, there are about 50 varieties of shrubs, herbs, climbers, and creepers.

A bird sanctuary too

With its water ponds and large old trees, the Crocodile Bank is also a bird sanctuary, with nearly 70 species recorded by birdwatchers. Several migratory waterbirds come to nest during the winters. The birds spotted here include the purple sunbird, the ashy prinia, the common tailorbird, the rufous treepie, the black drongo, the little egret, the great egret, the eastern cattle egret, the Indian pond heron, the Indian cormorant, the little cormorant, the painted stork, the red-wattled lapwing, the peafowl, the rose-ringed parakeet, the yellow-billed babbler, and the Asian koel.

A greenspace under stress

Although visitors come to the Crocodile Bank for the crocodiles, the greenery, and the peace, the wildlife in the zoo is under stress because the noise pollution from the surrounding areas. As Mamallapuram and East Coast Road have been getting increasingly populated with resorts and hotels over the last decade, the area is a happening spot on the outskirts of the city for parties, weddings, and corporate events. In 2019, the death of a critically endangered Cuban crocodile raised questions about loud noise from the adjacent resort.

“Heavy bass music was being played in the lawn area and continued in spite of repeated requests to lower the volume. There is no doubt in my mind that the animal died as a result of stress caused by the vibrations, and there are precedents to this from the zoo community abroad. The Cuban crocodile enclosure is around 50 feet from the wall which divides the hotel from us, and the powerful hi-fidelity speakers had been placed right next to it. The animal had been healthy, had fed recently, and had no injuries or history of sickness,” Mr. Whitaker had said in a viral social media post.

After years of dialogue, the resort has acknowledged the problem and agreed to put up a sound barrier, said Ms. Whitaker and Pramila Rajan, Director of Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, in a chat with The Hindu on February 8.

Under the Coastal Regulation Act, resorts cannot be located within 200 metres from the sea, as the coastal areas are eco-sensitive zones. However, rules are not always followed. “Sometimes you get noise from, you know, like miles away and when they’re using the woofer [speakers], the ground vibrates. I mean, you can actually feel it in the ground, so these animals that are on the ground are picking up these vibrations,” Ms. Whitaker says, adding that the noise comes in mostly during the evenings, and at long weekends. “And you know, as it often happens in our country, the regulations are wonderful. But who’s to implement them,” she asks.