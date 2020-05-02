At this shelter in Chennai, older residents become ‘grandparents’ to the younger ones

Every morning and afternoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s shelter in Kellys reverberates with laughter as Devaki, a 48-year-old resident narrates and enacts moral stories for the children.

Devaki though, is not related to the children she tells stories to. The children and adults here here have been either abandoned by their families or have take refuge in the shelter due to poverty. “This is an attempt by us to ensure that the children, mostly from broken families or with single parents, get the love of grandmothers. This also keeps the children engaged during the lockdown,” says G. Gomathi, Surabhi shelter co-ordinator.

There are 47 residents in the shelter, and of these, 20 are children, aged between three months to 9 years, and the remaining are women in the age group of 23 to 69. Ms. Devaki and other elderly ladies narrate stories to children around 11.30 a.m and after lunch.

“I tell them moral stories. Even their mothers are happy as the children have someone to teach them good things. I am trying to instil good habits and thoughts in the minds of these little ones,” says Ms. Devaki.

However her own life was one filled with turbulence. “I took refuge in the shelter a year ago, after my daughter died and my son-in-law abandoned his child. I moved here along with my three-year-old grandson. He now attends the anganwadi and I also double up as a guard at the shelter,” she explains.

The children are also taught games such as pandi (hopscotch). “We also teach them painting, yoga and songs. The women make paper bags,” said Ms. Gomathi.

Another GCC shelter, run along with Arunodhaya Centre For Street and Working Children, conducts reading classes for the children. “As on date there are 11 children. We teach them maths, vocabulary building exercises and we recently conducted online music classes,” said A. Neelaveni, shelter co-ordinator.