At this school for the deaf, the alumni are a source of inspiration 

Since the 1990s, Balavidyalaya - The School for the Young Deaf Children in Shastri Nagar, Adyar, has been diligently following a practice: Maintaining what is called a “Cumulative Book” for each student.

Each of these Books would primarily track the pitter-patter footsteps of a tiny tot, as Balavidyalaya is an early intervention centre admitting hearing-impaired children below three years of age. Once the children complete the early intervention programme they are moved to the pre school programme. However, the footsteps are followed even after they get firmer.

Meera Suresh, honorary vice-principal, Balavidyalaya, notes that the “Cumulative Book” has complete history of a child while they were being taught at Balavidyalaya, which includes the progresses they made, and also lists their achievements after they had left the school.

For this reason, the school stays in touch with the parents.

“We have to make a little extra effort sometimes to call a parent and ask for updates about the child. When the child has done something exceptional – such as winning a medal at a sports event or getting a merit certificate, the details are put down in the Cumulative Book,” says Meera, adding that recording the milestones of the alumni could lift current parents’ spirits, as they would start believing that their children could also scale great heights.

At parent teacher meetings, old students are invited to talk to parents of current students.

Two WhatsApp groups — one for parents and the other for college-going students — also serve as a platform to celebrate achievements.

Although a digital record is also available, the details in the physical format are exhaustive. All education at the school is free for children but the management looks for donations from various sources including their alumni. “We need donation to retain good talent and pay our staff, so we do not hesitate in asking our alumni who have found a job to part with their first salary for the benefit of the institute. Many have given a token donation without being asked,” says Meera, adding that an annual donor group among the alumni has been started.

The school has a strength of 65 to 75 students. Every year, while 25 join, another 15 leave the school. She adds: “We maintain a student teacher ratio of 4:1 which helps us offer individualised care to every child.”