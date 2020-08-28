At this police station in Chennai, Kural welcomes you

CHENNAI

28 August 2020 13:31 IST

The Avadi All Women Police Station’s walls and interiors are full of couplets from Thirukkural, with their meaning explained beneath

Anbum aranum udaiththaayin ilvaazhkkai panbum payanum adhu -- this couplet from Thirukkural, explaining the importance of love and compassion in a household, welcomes anyone who walks into the Avadi All Women Police Station (AWPS).

The station’s compound walls and the interiors are full of couplets from Thirukkural with their meaning explained beneath. “There are 14 Kurals written at the station. These are from Thirukkural’s ‘Illara Iyal’ which speaks about domestic life. We are trying to get these messages registered in the minds of couples who walk into the station. We would be happy if it can bring about a change in at least some of them,” said T. Latha, inspector, Avadi AWPS who took the initiative to have the couplets painted at the station.

The Avadi AWPS handles cases pertaining to crimes against women and children from places like Avadi, Avadi Tank Factory, Thirumullaivoyal, Pattabiram, Muthapudupet and Tirunindravur. “On an average, we get 10 complaints pertaining to domestic disputes per day and at least two POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act cases per month. Most of the complaints are about illegal affairs, alcoholic husbands abusing the wife and children and domestic violence. A few of the complaints are due to misunderstandings and lack of proper communication between the couple. When such people walk in for counselling, they can read all these messages, Ms. Latha said.

There are 23 police personnel at the station. “When we conduct awareness camps, we recite the Kural and educate the people about its meaning,” added Ms. Latha.

Child-friendly corner

Meanwhile, H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, special wing for crime against women and children, said that child-friendly corners have been set up at 25 out of the 35 stations. “We are in the process of equipping them with toys, slides and books,” she said.