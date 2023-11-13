At this neighbourhood in Chennai, children raise their concerns and demands

November 13, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Around 6.30 p.m. every Saturday, these “members of parliament” can be seen seated in a circle at a street corner in Kannagi Nagar, dissecting issues threadbare. The Inclusive Neighbourhood Children Parliament is in session, and the members are in the 6 to 16 age group.

Obviously, in this group, one will find ministers holding portfolios.

When this journalist talks to them on a call, “Home Minister” L. Gracy tries to recollect the discussions that transpired during a November 4 meeting. Her friend, “Finance Minister” Rithika Shri fetches the minutes of the meeting written down in a notebook.

“Last week, we discussed how to make Deepavali celebrations safe and the events that we will be conducting for children and senior citizens. Besides, in an upcoming meeting, we will finalising the details of the celebrations planned for Children’s Day,” says Gracy, a Class VI student of Little Angels School.

ADVERTISEMENT

One-and-a-half years old, this neighbourhood-level initiative is imparting good citizenry skills to children. It is a tool for empowerment of the children and the entire community.

Arul Sahayam, founder, SPAN, a non-profit that has been guiding and training the children, says “Here we identify a local NGO or volunteers to train children in running a parliament. The family also becomes part of the parliament,” says Arul.

Currently, 30 families from Kannagi Nagar including children aged between 6 and 16 years are in the children’s parliament. Participants from Class IV and above are inducted as “ministers”.

“These meetings are always held in the open to ensure visibility,” he says.

Since these meetings have begun, the children have taken up a host of initiatives to make this resettlement colony a friendlier place for everyone.

The Minister for Human Relation initiated the idea of celebrating wedding anniversaries of the elders in the community.

“Celebrating wedding anniversaries is not a prevalent practice in Kannagi Nagar, so this was a small way to remind parents about togetherness,” Arul says the children have completed one circle of wishing parents.

The Minister for Drinking Water has been campaigning for sustainable practices.

During a deliberation, it was decided the children will not carry carry single-use plastic water bottles to school. Reusable, steel bottles are in currency.

Washed and dried milk covers from homes are collected to be sold to the local kabadiwalla.

“Once a month, a kilo of plastic is collected and sold and it translates to an earning of ₹10, which is put in the children’s fund,” says Arul.

Similarly, old clothes and vessels are collected for recycling.

A Class IV student who disliked going to school saw a change of heart due to the peer motivation from the members of the children’s parliament.

“The committee made him a minister and nudged him to be a regular to school, and now he is,” he says.

Adopting a senior citizen

Last year, during Deepavali festivities, the children adopted a senior citizen. “During a visit they noticed there was no power at the home of this senior citizen and they made a representation about it to TANGEDCO. The power got restored,” he says.

Arul says it was another way to show children that when they represent an issue together, their voices will be heard.

At the meeting venue, the Minister for Prevention of Drugs fixed a board that asks youngsters to stay away from drugs. “The board is also garlanded every month,” says Arul.

The neighbourhood parliament is working towards getting parents to take active interest in the area’s development. Says Arul, “Every Monday, we meet with parents, the 30 children ministers and 15 women.”

A growing movement

The Children Parliament is the flagship initiative of Neighbourhood Community Network, a non-profit organisation started in Nagercoil in the late 1990s.

Father Edwin John, a social worker and a pastor from Nagercoil, sowed the seeds of this movement in Kanyakumari, particularly Nagercoil.

He drew inspiration from the Dutch entrepreneur Gerard Endenburg’s idea of governance for the benefit of society as a whole, and today this movement has spread across India.

“In the initial years, we had the support of UNICEF,” says Father Edwin. He says it is the children who have made this movement go places. Promoting inclusion, R. Swarnalakshmi, a visually-challenge girl, was sworn in as State Child Finance Minister of Tamilnadu-Puducherry State Parliament of Children.

The team won the UNICEF-San Marino Alexander Bodini Award in 2009 for the best child-led organisation for child rights action.

Gnanasekar D., former “Deputy Prime minister (National-level) Children Parliament”, is now an international trainer with Children Parliament and director, Neighbourhood Community Network.

“There are more than 15,000 units of Children Parliament in India. We offer resources and train groups to run these units on their own,” says Gnanasekar, adding that it empowers children to talk, listen and contribute.

Children Parliament is now associated with Sustainable Development Goals. “We want every participant in the Children Parliament to play a proactive role in contributing towards a better planet,” says Father Edwin.

For details, visit https://childrenparliament.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.