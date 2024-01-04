At Thirumangalam, Chennai Metro Rail trains to pass through a towering building

January 04, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Just like in China, trains running through apartment in Chennai will be a reality in the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project.

At Thirumangalam, Chennai Metro Rail will build a 12-storey building and the trains will pass through the building, in an initiative aimed at improving transit oriented development.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the train will run at a height of about 15 metres from the ground and it is likely to be in the fourth floor of the building. Officials said that they were working out a plan to create easy access from all the floors of the building to reach the platform and board the train.

“We will construct this towering building over a 400 metre land and have chalked out the plan for it and will submit it for approval to Project Management Review Committee for their approval shortly. We wanted to have transit oriented development to ease mobility and when people enter this exclusive floor of this building where trains will run, they can quickly get a ticket and take a ride,” an official said.

Nearly 90% of the land acquisition for constructing this building has been completed and the rest will be done soon as well, another official said.

Thirumangalam station is part of corridor 5 of the phase II project, which starts at Madhavaram, goes through numerous areas including Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Villivakkam, Alandur and ends at Sholinganallur. Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Light House to Poonamallee are the remaining two corridors planned for the project.

