At the top of a 12-storey tower for a bird’s eye view of Anna Nagar

March 05, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST

The quintessential landmark of Anna Nagar is, undoubtedly, the Tower Park.

Officially known as Dr. Visvesvaraya Park, this greenspace in what was known as West Chennai in the 1960s and 1970s is a popular hangout for youngsters and older walkers as the area becomes increasingly hip, filled with new food joints and cafes.

Many amenities

The park has walking tracks, play area, ample benches, a slightly defunct skating rink and fountain, and a neglected pond. Groups of people come together for reading, journaling, and quite literally, for passing time. Apart from the lush greenery, the park’s highlight is the iconic tower. In the evenings, instrumental music of the early hits of A.R. Rahman is played, a nostalgic background track for walkers, families, and young couples.

Closed for 12 years

Constructed in 1966, the tower had been closed for 12 years following suicides and public nuisance. It was reopened in March 2023 after renovation was carried out at a cost of ₹97.6 lakh on the 15-acre park in Ward 103 on Anna Nagar Third Main Road. Nearly a year since the reopening of the tower, some visitors share their experience of climbing the 135-foot tower. M. Shankar, 36, a long-time resident of Anna Nagar, was in his early 20s when he used to climb the tower with his friends. After more than a decade, he ascended it a few months ago. “The memories came rushing back. Back then, it was dangerous as there was no grill. I went with my family now, and my kid was very excited. The carefree days of my youth played in my head,” he says.

It was on social media that Kavya, 29, got to know about the tower’s reopening. Having moved to Chennai only a few years ago for work, Ms. Kavya has been in the neighbourhood since 2018. Amid a hectic work schedule, she visits the park once a month or so. “The view from the tower was fantastic. I know there’s a lighthouse on the beach, but I haven’t gotten around to going there. This tower was very cool,” she says.

After a minor health setback, Senthil, 52, started walking at the park regularly. “I never bothered to climb the tower,” he says. Known for being used by miscreants for suspicious activities, the tower did not appeal to Mr. Senthil. Asked whether he would ever get on it to catch a panoramic view of the neighbourhood and beyond, he looks up at the tower and says, “Yes, I have to go sometime,” and continues his morning walk.

Scribbled all over

Karpagam, a senior citizen, felt a sense of accomplishment when she walked all the way to the top of the 12-storey tower. Miffed by the markings inside the structure, she says, “The view was good, but I was annoyed seeing all the names written on it. Why do we have this habit? It’s only a renovated tower but already these people have scribbled all over it.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

