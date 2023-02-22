At RGGGH’s chest pain clinic, prompt diagnosis and intervention has saved many, say doctors

February 22, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

In nine months, 4,720 persons walked directly into the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital’s Chest Pain Clinic and over 720 of them were diagnosed with myocardial infarction. Doing away with the delay in initiation of treatment, the clinic has recorded better treatment outcomes in patients with myocardial infarction and has been able to reduce morbidity and mortality, say doctors.

The round-the-clock clinic, inaugurated in March 2022, was set up to provide prompt diagnosis and interventions for patients suffering from heart attacks. It was manned exclusively by a cardiologist and a staff nurse, and was allotted a battery-car to shift patients to the cath lab. The clinic was equipped with ECG, echocardiogram, emergency drugs and biomarker for detecting heart attack.

G. Manohar, professor of Cardiology, RGGGH, said 11% to 28% of chest pain in patients had an acute coronary syndrome. A one-stop cardiological assessment could help in identifying patients with heart-induced chest pain.

“In nine months (till December 31), 4,720 patients came directly to the clinic. Of them, 724 were diagnosed with heart attack. Of them, 36 underwent primary angioplasty immediately and 379 were admitted to the Coronary Care Unit for medical management. The remaining patients had a mild attack and were admitted to the step down ward and intensive care unit,” Dr. Manohar said.

A total of 2,956 persons had non-cardiac chest pain and were referred to the medical wards, while 1,040 patients were kept under two-hour observation and discharged after non-cardiac causes were ruled out. They were followed up through phone calls, he said.

At the clinic, situated next to the emergency room, a heart score is derived through clinical examination and investigations. “Once acute coronary syndrome is confirmed, we alert the cardiology cath lab and shift the patient in the battery-car. Angiogram and angioplasty is done within 30 to 45 minutes and the patient’s life is saved,” he said.

Earlier, patients suffering from chest pain had to wait in the emergency room, along with trauma patients, to get checked by a doctor, he said, adding, “The clinic has done away with the waiting period and delays. We now have better treatment outcomes and have reduced mortality and morbidity. Of the 724 patients, we had one death,” he said.

E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said that through this clinic, the golden hour for treating patients was not missed. “The clinic has done away with unnecessary movement of patients and delays. At the same time, unnecessary admissions of non-cardiac cases (after ruling out causes) were avoided,” he said.