At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, old broom sweeps clean

Violet-coloured linen keep arriving at the busy steam laundry unit at the State’s largest government hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). As workers load the huge washing machines with batches of dirty linen, they all have a favourite in the midst of the swanky modern machines — a 77-year-old British-era washing machine.

“Old is gold,” remarked N.K. Chandrasekaran, laundry in-charge, as he narrates how the machine, which dates back to 1947-48, remains the most preferred among workers throughout his 26 years of service at the unit. Many of them find the machine much more efficient and easier to use than the modern ones.

There are 10 washing machines at the RGGGH’s steam laundry unit. Of them, six are British models.

Except for one belt-drive type machine, the rest are in need of repair. “We try our best to keep the old machines running. Until last week, one more British model machine was running but its gear broke and is now awaiting repair,” said S. Nagarajan, a fitter in the steam laundry unit’s mechanical section.

Two of the three hydro-extractor machines — also imported from London — continue to be in use, he added.

On an average, 3,000 to 3,200 linens are washed at the laundry every day.

“Work at the steam laundry unit starts at 8 a.m. every day and the pace picks up as linen arrives from various wards. The British-made laundry machine is made of brass and has a strong body, while the modern ones are made of stainless steel. It has a capacity of 100 kg. We load 75 to 90 sheets for a single round, which takes 40 to 45 minutes. After this, the linen is collected and taken to the hydro-extractor, and later dried,” he said.

A prized possession

E. Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH, acknowledges that the British-era machine remains a prized possession for them. “Our staff are used to washing the linen in this machine. Nearly 60% of the linens used by the hospital are washed in this machine. We have a separate engineer for the maintenance of the machinery,” he said.