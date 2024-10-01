At Pallikaranai, a serene eco-park encroaching on a Ramsar site

Once a quiet wetland outside Chennai, Pallikaranai has become a favourite spot for people in south Chennai as the city has expanded. More visitors now enjoy its rich wildlife and beautiful scenery. However, this growth has led to urban development encroaching on the wetland, endangering its ecosystem. While it is great that more people have discovered Pallikaranai, there is also a need to protect this important eco-sensitive area amid the city’s growth.

A part of this wetland was opened to members of the public as an eco-park in December 2021. It is a 2.5-hectare spot where people can stroll along a tiled path surrounded by greenery, with boards featuring QR codes displaying information about the plants and migratory birds that visit the marsh. The best time to visit is the early morning when the birds are most active and the sun isn’t too strong. Visitors can spot birds like cormorants, egrets, and water hens, especially during winter. The park, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., is home to trees like peepal, bulletwood, Manila tamarind, jamun, portia, and neem.

An escape for many

Suhana, a resident of Pallikaranai, treasures the one hour she spends in the evenings as a welcome escape from her hectic life as an information technology professional and the mother of a five-year-old. She goes on a brisk walk to hit her daily goal of 10,000 steps while enjoying her favourite music.

K. Maniraj, who lives at Balaji Nagar, Pallikaranai, is a regular at the eco-park, every morning for his walk. The park effectively blocks out the hustle and bustle of Velachery Main Road, he says, adding that such spaces can protect the marshland from encroachment. A septuagenarian, who comes to the park with her son, loves its long pathway, which is perfect for her strolls. It gives her plenty of room to stretch her legs without the hassle of walking in tight circles, as in smaller parks.

Behind this serene eco-park are continuing efforts to save this marshland facing immense pressure. The Pallikaranai swamp, protected by the Forest Department, is home to 176 species of birds (both terrestrial and migratory), 10 species of mammals, 21 species of reptiles, 10 types of aquatic organisms, 50 species of fish, and nine species of snails.

Shielding the city from floods

The marsh, a wetland with a Ramsar tag, runs alongside the Buckingham Canal and plays an important role in protecting flood-prone areas in Chennai and Chengalpattu. It spans an impressive 1,206.59 hectares. However, the Forest Department manages only 749 hectares, while the remaining areas are encroached upon by government and private institutions, as well as residential buildings. One prominent encroachment is the Perungudi dump managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

On any given day at the marsh, you might catch a glimpse of a variety of birds like the gray-headed swamphen, white-breasted waterhen, black-winged stilt, red-wattled lapwing, spot-billed pelican, black-crowned night heron, Indian pond-heron, glossy ibis, black kite, black drongo, ashy prinia, and barn swallow.

As the seasons change, the first migratory birds to arrive are often the garganey, northern pintail, northern shoveler, common teal, western yellow wagtail, gray-headed lapwing, common sandpiper, and wood sandpiper.

The marsh has been classified as a wetland by the Government of India under the National Wetland Conservation and Management Programme. Unfortunately, urban development is shrinking the marsh and affecting its water levels.

The GCC currently manages 173.56 hectares of land that includes the dump, where an eco-park has been proposed. However, earlier this year, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the GCC to find an alternative site and restore the marshland to its original state.

Park in the dump opposed

On February 5, 2024, a meeting of stakeholders was held by the GCC. The local residents expressed their opposition to the project and urged that the land be rehabilitated and returned to its marshland status. Despite the opposition, the GCC is proceeding with the project and has informed the NGT that the land cannot be returned to the Forest Department. A consultant has been appointed to develop a master plan for land use that includes solid waste management facilities and the establishment of an eco-park.

However, a section of local residents continues to oppose the project. During the second annual general body meeting of the Alliance of Residents’ Welfare Associations on September 29, there was a unanimous agreement that everything that remains must be preserved. Concerns were also voiced over the “fund-starved” GCC’s choice to allocate substantial funds for the creation of an eco-park, despite the opposition from the stakeholders at the meeting held on February 5.

The opposition to the Perungudi eco-park stems from several key facts. First, the marshland acts like a sponge, effectively absorbing rainwater. It plays a crucial role in capturing rainwater from the southern suburbs. One significant concern is that the flooding in Chennai is partly due to the loss of over 13,000 acres of marshland, which has been replaced with concrete structures. Preserving this marshland is essential for maintaining the city’s natural water absorption capacity and mitigating flood risks, activists say.