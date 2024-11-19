At Nungambakkam, a park serves as a place for learning and leisure

Independence Day Park, located in the heart of Chennai at Nungambakkam, is one of the city’s spacious greenspaces.

With its wide walkways, benches, and ample open space, the park is oft-visited by locals for morning and evening walks, and is a popular venue for events and exhibitions.

A place for all

The park sees a diverse crowd, ranging from students who sneak away from nearby colleges to the elderly looking for a peaceful spot to relax. It is a space where people of all ages come together, whether for a brisk walk, a casual jog, or to unwind.

It was opened in its current form in 2005. Its journey has been typical of many urban greenspaces in Chennai: plagued by poor maintenance, mainly due to the change in contractors and the Corporation’s apathy.

Connect with nature

Rajesh, a local resident, says the park is convenient for his morning walk, with its peaceful atmosphere and walking paths, but the vegetation isn’t pruned as often as it should be. Yet, beyond its role as a recreational area, Independence Day Park serves as a remarkable example of how urban greenspaces — though scarce in a city like Chennai — can offer a valuable connection to nature in an increasingly built-up environment.

Independence Day Park also offers a variety of educational opportunities. Organisations, like Palluyir Trust, use the space to bring children from Corporation schools for nature-based learning sessions. The children are encouraged to explore their surroundings, observing tree types, leaf shapes, and other aspects of nature. For the first 30 to 40 minutes, they are allowed to freely interact with the environment, sparking curiosity and leading to insightful questions and observations.

This hands-on learning approach not only fosters environmental awareness but also encourages a deeper connection to nature. Studies highlight how urban wild spaces, even when they vary in scale, shape, connectivity, and permanence, influence their ecological and social functions.

These spaces can support biodiversity, enhance connectivity, and provide unique social and ecological benefits.

Recently, the Madras Naturalists’ Society organised an Urban Wilderness Walk at the park. Jenee, who led the walk, said that participants, who included children, were able to use the reference sheets to identify different types of bark and leaves, recognising the trees along the way.

The microhabitats

The main focus was to explore the microhabitats in a single tree, and they observed ant colonies, spiders, and other invertebrates. The children were especially excited, accurately identifying various species and showing enthusiasm when they spotted caterpillars, she said.