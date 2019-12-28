‘At night, Karayanchavadi junction is not safe for motorists’

A narrow section of Karayanchavadi Main Road that curves sharply near the point where the road intersects with Poonamallee High Road, has been proving quite a handful for motorists, especially at night.

The fact that this junction is not adequately lit increases the threat that this narrow curve poses to the safety of motorists.

“At night, the narrow curve at the intersection is not clearly visible and if some motorists drive at a high speed, other motorists on this section are sure to be caught unawares” says S. Durairaj, a resident of Poonamallee.

Motorists point out that there is speeding on this section at night. The existing police booth near the intersection is locked most of the time making it convenient for motorists to violate traffic rules, say residents. Many of those heading towards Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts and Bengaluru travel via this junction. Further, there are many places of worship, educational institutions, healthcare centres and commercial establishments in the vicinity — factors contributing to the high volume of vehicles on this section.

In addition, the junction is not well-lit. As a result, the police find surveillance a challenging task. Residents say accidents occur at this intersection frequently.

“Reflectors and signboards will be installed at the intersection soon,” says a State Highways official.