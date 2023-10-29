HamberMenu
At Nemillichery, rainwater stagnates on vacant plots with blocked channel

October 29, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The plots and streets at English Electric Nagar at Nemillichery near Pallavaram are facing the threat of inundation during rain as water does not drain into the Keelkattalai lake.

The residential area, located along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, has waterbodies interlinked by a channel that carry the rainwater.

But the area is getting flooded with the interlinking channel blocked by a few commercial establishments and houses. The English Electric Nagar Plot and Residents’ Owner Association, in a petition to officials of the Revenue and Water Resources Departments and the Tambaram Corporation, pointed to the blocking of the channel and sought remedial measures.

The absence of cut-and-cover drains also leads to flooding. Even before the onset of the northeast monsoon, several vacant plots have been filled with rainwater, posing a health hazard. Officials should take steps to clear the encroachments on the channel. The residents staged a protest in the locality to highlight the problem last week.

R. Seenivasan, English Electric Nagar Plot and Residents’ Welfare Association, Nemillichery.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the Department of Highways is constructing a storm water drain network along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. When completed, the network will help to prevent inundation of these localities.

Stray cattle menace

Motorists and pedestrians fear being hit by stray cattle roaming Kamarajar Salai at Ramapuram. It is an arterial road running parallel to St. Thomas Mount-Poonamallee Road. It has several educational institutions and commercial establishments. The residents want the Chennai Corporation to impound the stray cattle roaming the arterial road.

N. Viswanathan, Ramapuram.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Top News Today

