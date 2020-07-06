Chennai

At Mudichur, the local body joins hands with RWA to distribute Siddha supplements

The temple tank in Mudichur is the new meeting point for some resident-volunteers who have initiated a drive to distribute packets of siddha health powder (kabasura kudineer) to families.

Since March, the group, with the support of the village panchayat and the district administration, has been coordinating this drive. Fifty-year-old Damodaran, a long-time resident of the area and one of the coordinators, says the drive was started in March as a preventive measure in the fight the virus. “I know most of the residents in the village as I was the village president for years. Our aim is to ensure that siddha supplements reach each and every family,” says Damodaran, co-ordinator, Federation of All Residents Welfare Associations in Mudichur. The Federation consists of 44 residents’ welfare associations in Mudichur village. The team has divided themselves into groups to distribute the Siddha health powder packets and vitamin tablets. These health supplements are being provided by the National Institute of Siddha in Tambaram Sanitorium and the Government Institute of Siddha near Anna Arch, free of cost, along with beneficiary forms. Resident-volunteers from the village visit residents’ houses to give the health supplements with the forms. Each family with four members are given three health packets for a week. Of the 26,000 persons in the village, volunteers have so far covered more than 17,000 persons.

