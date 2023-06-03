HamberMenu
At least 50 passengers on Shalimar-Central Coromandel Express were from Tamil Nadu: Railway officials

June 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At least 50 passengers in Train No. 12841: Shalimar-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express were residents of Tamil Nadu, according to Southern Railway officials. However, they said, there was no reliable data on casualties from Tamil Nadu and Chennai. More than 800 passengers in the train were from other States, including West Bengal and Odisha. Coordination is yet to be established between South Eastern Railway officials at Kharagpur in West Bengal and Southern Railway officials in Chennai for sharing of information on casualties in Tamil Nadu.

“The deceased passengers in unreserved coaches have not been identified. Information on passengers from Tamil Nadu may be delayed,” an official said. However, relief and rescue teams have reportedly shared information directly to the relatives of injured passengers from Tamil Nadu, according to some officials.

As many as 12 relatives of injured passengers have registered for the special train leaving for Odisha at 7.20 pm from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station on Saturday. Six persons who boarded the special train are said to be the relatives of deceased passengers, officials added.

“We do not have confirmed information,’” said an official. The special train had only 50% occupancy. It will reach Bhadrak tomorrow evening. Meanwhile, over 250 stranded passengers are on the way to Chennai in the special train. The train is expected to reach Chennai on Sunday at 3 a.m.

