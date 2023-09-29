At least 1,000 fever camps to be held daily

September 29, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

At least 1,000 fever treatment camps will be held in a day in areas reporting fever cases in the State.

Issuing guidelines for the special fever camps, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that the camps should be held in any area which has three or more fever with cough cases or a confirmed positive case of dengue, leptospirosis, scrub typhus and seasonal flu. Three camps should be conducted per block/zone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This was in the light of a few districts reporting fever and dengue cases following sporadic rains. The directorate is strengthening fever surveillance and vector borne disease control measures to prevent outbreaks, according to a circular.

Appropriate treatment should be given for symptomatic cases at these special fever camps, while intensive door-to-door surveillance should be carried out to detect any suspected case of dengue/flu-like illness. Affected persons including children should be encouraged to take plenty of oral fluids as well as oral rehydration solution and fresh fruit juices. Source reduction measures should be taken up.

There are a total of 805 RBSK teams (2 teams per block) in the State. They should visit a minimum of two to three schools per day prioritising fever cluster areas in the respective districts for screening of schoolchildren. The teams will screen schoolchildren and treat for minor ailments such as fever, cough and cold. Children having fever with cough should be sent home for isolation after necessary treatment. School authorities should report fever cases among students to the respective local medical officer or health workers.

All deputy directors of health services and corporation health officers were asked to conduct at least 1,000 fever camps in the affected areas every day as per the guidelines.