At Elliot’s Beach, Chennai Corporation workers become Santa Claus, gift masks

CHENNAI

25 December 2020 15:54 IST

The initiative is part of a campaign to raise awareness about mask-wearing among the general public

When Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers, dressed like Santa Claus, walked towards visitors on Elliot’s Beach on Thursday, the visitors expected to receive gifts. However, their broad smiles soon turned into embarrassed grins as they were given masks to wear.

More than 40 sector workers of the GCC from zone 13 have flagged across division 176, where Elliot’s Beach is located. They will be conducting an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign at the beach about safety measures to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The workers held placards with messages about the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the government, to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“After the beaches were opened for the public, many have started thronging the Elliot’s and Marina Beach. We find that nearly half of the visitors don’t wear mask. Hence the GCC has started this campaign. The sector workers were asked to wear the Santa Claus costume as we have started this campaign on Christmas Eve, and as this would draw the attention of people. This will go on for a week,” said N. Gomathy, zonal health officer, Zone 13, Adyar.

C. Malairaja, one of the workers, said that people initially thought they would be given a gift. “That is what Santa is known for. We provided them a gift to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus,” he explained.

Besides, screening booths were set up near the police booth and skating rink on the Elliot’s Beach road. “We were equipped with thermal scanners, pulse oximeters and masks. Many youngsters and a few elders were seen without masks. We gave them pamphlets. Three flying squads also went around to ensure personal distancing,” said Dr. Gomathy.

The teams also created awareness about safety procedures among vendors in the beach. An IEC campaign is also going on at Marina Beach, said GCC officials. “Now people have to be responsible,” said an official.