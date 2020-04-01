At crisis time, school friends in Chennai get together to help

Over the past few days, the number of footfalls at the Amma Unavagam in Sivagnanam Road in T. Nagar have increased significantly.

Initially, the customers were mainly security personnel posted outside the many apartment complexes in the area. The queue has been lengthening since Friday. On Sunday evening a police van was stationed outside the canteen and police were regulating the customers who were instructed to maintain one-arm distance.

Jayalakshmi, in-charge of the Unavagam, said more people sought the canteen facility as they had no other place to go to eat. “It is only after the first day of full-day lockdown that we are seeing more people here,” she said.

According to the employees, in normal times around 120 people would come. But in the last week that number has jumped to 200 as word spread that food was offered free of cost.

Ms. Jayalakshmi said that that a person had offered to pay for all the people who ate at the canteen, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. “I issue tokens and give him the numbers. He pays for the customers,” she said.

S. Balasubramanian, who is funding the free food, said it was a team effort by a group of school friends. The initial plan was to distribute cooked food but since the government had ruled against it, they decided to fund the canteens. The group chose Amma canteens in Mylapore, R.A. Puram, T. Nagar and Greenways Road. The group has allocated ₹15,000 a day for the purpose.

The group is also helping the 250 homeless persons sheltered in four community halls in Alwarpet, Mandaveli, Mylapore and Abhiramapuram by providing them with essential supplies that the organisers ask of them, Mr. Balasubramanian said. Though non-governmental organisations had made an effort to supply food and water, they needed items such as soap, clothes and hand sanitisers, he said.

Mr. Balasubramanian and five of his friends do the field work while behind them is a team of 100 others also working to carry forward the work, he said.